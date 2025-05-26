Ahead of Foot Locker (FL) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Foot Locker (FL) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating a decline of 122.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.83 billion, representing a decrease of 2.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 49% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Foot Locker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total sales- Stores' of $1.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of -18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales- Direct-to-customers' should come in at $320.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Champs Sports' at 370. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 395.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total owned stores (EOP)' should arrive at 2,465. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,490.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Canada' stands at 82. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross square footage - Total' will reach 12,408.30 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12,879 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Kids Foot Locker' to reach 369. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 385 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Foot Locker U.S.' reaching 668. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 711 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Foot Locker Europe' will likely reach 603. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 631.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross square footage - Footaction' will reach 5.85 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gross square footage - Kids Foot Locker' to come in at 1,241.48 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,295 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross square footage - Champs Sports' will reach 2,299.98 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,373 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Foot Locker have experienced a change of +102.1% in the past month compared to the +8.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

