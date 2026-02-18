Ahead of FMC Technologies (FTI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Technologies (FTI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $2.55 billion, up 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FMC Technologies metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subsea Technologies' will reach $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Surface Technologies' will reach $322.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Lease' reaching $71.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +24% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product' to come in at $922.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Europe and Central Asia' of $33.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Africa' will likely reach $15.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies- North America' should arrive at $105.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue By Geography- Surface Technologies - Middle East' should come in at $118.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Inbound Orders - Subsea Technologies' to reach $2.45 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Order Backlog - Subsea Technologies' stands at $16.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.52 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Order Backlog - Total' will reach $17.06 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.38 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Order Backlog - Surface Technologies' at $728.81 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $858.20 million.

Shares of FMC Technologies have demonstrated returns of +17.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FTI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.