Ahead of Fiserv (FISV) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fiserv (FISV) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.05 billion, declining 2.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fiserv metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions' should arrive at $2.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of -6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions' stands at $2.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product' will reach $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Processing and services' will reach $4.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' should come in at $337.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Banking' of $596.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Issuing' will reach $801.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Processing' to come in at $274.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Enterprise' reaching $586.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Merchant Solutions- Small Business' at $1.83 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Revenue- Financial Solutions- Digital Payments' will likely reach $987.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- Financial Solutions' to reach $970.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Fiserv shares have witnessed a change of +5.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FISV is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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