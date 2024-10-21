Ahead of First Bancorp (FBP) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Bancorp (FBP) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $239.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some First Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 51.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Interest-Earning Assets- Average Balance' at $19.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.11 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges and fees on deposit accounts' to reach $9.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Non Interest Income' will reach $32.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $30.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $208.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $199.73 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for First Bancorp here>>>



Shares of First Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FBP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

First BanCorp. (FBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.