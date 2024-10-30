Ahead of Fidelity National (FIS) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 37.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.57 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fidelity National metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Banking Solutions' of $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other' stands at $54.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Capital Market Solutions' should come in at $728.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Banking Solutions' will reach $805.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $783 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Capital Market Solutions' at $354.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $332 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fidelity National here>>>



Over the past month, Fidelity National shares have recorded returns of +7.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FIS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

