Ahead of FB Financial (FBK) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that FB Financial (FBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $135.28 million, increasing 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FB Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 57.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should come in at 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Earning Assets' will reach $12.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.63 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mortgage banking income' at $12.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.91 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest income' reaching $24.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' will likely reach $111.97 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $103.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Income' stands at $2.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.61 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $3.46 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.17 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $111.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Investment services and trust income' should arrive at $3.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.39 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of FB Financial have experienced a change of +6.1% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FBK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

