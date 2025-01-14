Ahead of Fastenal (FAST) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (FAST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.85 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fastenal metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Business days' stands at 63.00 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62 Days in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Daily sales' at $29.37. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.40.

Analysts expect 'Number of in-market locations' to come in at 3,620. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,419 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings' will reach 6,407. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,462 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of branch locations' should come in at 1,598. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,597.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of active Onsite locations' will reach 2,023. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,822 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations' reaching 125,874. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 113,138 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Fastenal have experienced a change of -6.7% in the past month compared to the -3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FAST is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

