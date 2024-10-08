Ahead of Fastenal (FAST) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fastenal (FAST) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.92 billion, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fastenal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Business days' should come in at 64.00 Days. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63 Days.

Analysts predict that the 'Daily sales' will reach $30.03. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.30.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of in-market locations' will reach 3,567. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3,393.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations' at 122,318. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 110,191.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of active Onsite locations' reaching 1,979. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,778 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of branch locations' should arrive at 1,591. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,615 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings' will likely reach 6,570. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,969.



