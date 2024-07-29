Ahead of Fair Isaac (FICO) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Fair Isaac (FICO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.37 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $448.53 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Fair Isaac metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' will likely reach $184.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Scores' will reach $240.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +19.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Professional Services' will reach $22.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fair Isaac here>>>



Over the past month, Fair Isaac shares have recorded returns of +7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FICO will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.