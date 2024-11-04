Ahead of Expedia (EXPE) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Expedia (EXPE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.11 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Expedia metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- B2B' to reach $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Lodging' should come in at $3.42 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Expedia Group (excluding trivago)' will likely reach $4.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Trivago' to come in at $103.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -39.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Service Type- Air' should arrive at $94.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advertising, Media and other' of $304.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Agency' stands at $981.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International' reaching $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- United States' will reach $2.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross bookings - Total' will reach $26.70 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.69 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross bookings - Agency' will reach $10.90 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.93 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross bookings - Merchant' at $15.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.76 billion.



Shares of Expedia have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EXPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

