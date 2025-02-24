Ahead of Expand Energy (EXE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Expand Energy (EXE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, reflecting a decline of 59.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.77 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 131.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Expand Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Natural Gas' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +121.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Daily Production - Natural' of 5,917.49 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3350 millions of cubic feet.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Daily Production - NGL' at 83.53 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Daily Production - Oil' will reach 13.98 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Sales Price - NGL' will reach $24.34 per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.67 $/Bbl in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Sales Price - Oil' stands at $58.50 per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 82.49 $/Bbl.



Over the past month, Expand Energy shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EXE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

