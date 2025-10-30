Ahead of Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 7.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Exelon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- PECO' at $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- ComEd' to reach $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenues- PHI' will reach $1.85 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- BGE' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric revenues- ComEd' will likely reach $2.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Electric revenues- ACE' to come in at $490.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric revenues- PHI' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- PHI' should arrive at $36.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +59.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Electric revenues- DPL' will reach $446.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Natural gas revenues- BGE' should come in at $208.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +100.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural gas revenues- PECO' of $135.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +93% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Electric revenues- BGE' stands at $950.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

