Ahead of Etsy (ETSY) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Etsy (ETSY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $642.63 million, declining 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Etsy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $184.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Marketplace' stands at $458.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total GMS' will reach $2.8 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Active buyers' will reach 94,400. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 96,392 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Active sellers' reaching 8,946. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,131.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Percent GMS ex-U.S. domestic' will likely reach 46.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45%.



Over the past month, Etsy shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ETSY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

