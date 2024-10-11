Ahead of Equifax (EFX) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Equifax (EFX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Equifax metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' reaching $463.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions' should come in at $625.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Total International' will reach $351.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions' will reach $34.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' to reach $53.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' will reach $520.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' should arrive at $374.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' of $103.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' will likely reach $87.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Latin America' stands at $101.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Europe' to come in at $93.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Canada' at $68.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.



Shares of Equifax have demonstrated returns of -4.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EFX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

