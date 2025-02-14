Ahead of Epam (EPAM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Epam (EPAM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.21 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Epam metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price' should arrive at $174.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues' at $9.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +41.5%.



Shares of Epam have demonstrated returns of +16.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

