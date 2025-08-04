Ahead of Epam (EPAM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Epam (EPAM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.61 per share, indicating an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.33 billion, representing an increase of 16.3% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Epam metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Financial Services' stands at $312.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Software & Hi-Tech' reaching $189.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Life Sciences & Healthcare' should come in at $162.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Emerging Verticals' of $215.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Consumer Goods, Retail & Travelr' will reach $269.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Contract Type- Time-and-material' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Contract Type- Fixed-price' will reach $205.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Contract Type- Licensing and other revenues' to reach $10.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +47.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Industry Verticals- Business Information & Media' at $182.45 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Customer Location- Americas' to come in at $799.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Customer Location- APAC' should arrive at $27.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues by Customer Location- EMEA' will likely reach $498.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Epam shares have witnessed a change of -17.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPAM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM)

