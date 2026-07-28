Ahead of Enterprise Products (EPD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.6 billion, increasing 19.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Enterprise Products metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' stands at 1,925.72 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,667.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' will likely reach 7,539.53 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,266.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' reaching 4,883.57 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,562.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' will reach 20887 billion british thermal units per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20405 billion british thermal units per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' at 121.81 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 122.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' will reach 124.37 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 118.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' should come in at 30.47 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' will reach 226.81 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 214.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' to come in at $1.52 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' should arrive at $389.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $403.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' of $462.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $417.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' to reach $363.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $354.00 million.

Shares of Enterprise Products have experienced a change of +4% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EPD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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