Ahead of Element Solutions (ESI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Element Solutions (ESI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share, reflecting a decline of 2.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $586.13 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Element Solutions metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial & Specialty' of $199.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Electronics' will reach $387.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial & Specialty' should come in at $37.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Electronics' will reach $88.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $83.90 million.



Over the past month, Element Solutions shares have recorded returns of -29.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change.

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI)

