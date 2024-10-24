Ahead of Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Electronic Arts (EA) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 38.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.03 billion, increasing 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Electronic Arts metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue by composition- Live services and other - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' of $1.07 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' will reach $501.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of +35.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings)' should arrive at $379.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Bookings' stands at $2.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.82 billion.



Electronic Arts shares have witnessed a change of +2.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

