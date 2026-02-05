Ahead of Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Edwards Lifesciences (EW) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.54 billion, increasing 11.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Edwards Lifesciences metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies' will reach $151.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +44.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Product Group- Surgical Structural Heart' stands at $259.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Product Group- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement' will likely reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Europe' at $385.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Outside of the United States' of $656.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- United States' should come in at $881.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Japan' will reach $92.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Rest of World' will reach $179.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +25% from the year-ago quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences shares have witnessed a change of -6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EW is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

