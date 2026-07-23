Ahead of Ecolab (ECL) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab (ECL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.4 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ecolab metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' of $348.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Water' at $2.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Life Sciences' stands at $209.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' will reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Life Sciences' will reach $213.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' will reach $345.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' to come in at $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Public Currency Rates- Global Water' to reach $2.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Life Sciences' should come in at $43.77 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $34.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Pest Elimination' reaching $67.87 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Institutional & Specialty' should arrive at $390.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $359.40 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (loss)- Fixed Currency Rates- Global Water' will likely reach $358.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $306.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ecolab have demonstrated returns of -3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ECL is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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