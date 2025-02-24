Ahead of DoubleVerify (DV) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, indicating a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $196.53 million, representing an increase of 14.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DoubleVerify metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by customer type- Measurement' at $67.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer' to reach $15.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by customer type- Activation' of $113.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.9% year over year.



DoubleVerify shares have witnessed a change of +8.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DV is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

