Ahead of Donaldson (DCI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson (DCI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. Revenues are expected to be $953.79 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Donaldson metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions segment' at $303.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions' to come in at $570.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Life Sciences segment' stands at $76.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions' will likely reach $258.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense' will reach $46.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road' should arrive at $92.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road' of $29.90 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket' to reach $449.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions' reaching $105.78 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $105.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Solutions' will reach $59.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $57.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Donaldson have demonstrated returns of +3.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

