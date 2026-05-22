Ahead of Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dollar Tree (DLTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share, indicating an increase of 22.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.97 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dollar Tree metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenue' should come in at $3.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net sales' will reach $4.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - Same-Store Net Sales' should arrive at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' stands at 9,366 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,016 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' at 83 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 80 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - New stores' will reach 103 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dollar Tree - Number of stores closed' will reach 19 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Dollar Tree' of $538.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $522.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Dollar Tree shares have witnessed a change of -6.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DLTR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.