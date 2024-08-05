Ahead of Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories (DLB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 7.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $286.26 million, exhibiting a decline of 4.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dolby Laboratories metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Products and services' should arrive at $26.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Licensing' will reach $260.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.

Analysts expect 'Gross Margin- Licensing' to come in at $245.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $257.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Dolby Laboratories here>>>



Shares of Dolby Laboratories have experienced a change of -4.5% in the past month compared to the -2.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DLB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.