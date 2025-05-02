Ahead of Disney (DIS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Walt Disney (DIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, indicating a decline of 2.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $23.14 billion, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Disney metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sports' of $4.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Entertainment' stands at $10.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Experiences' will reach $8.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' reaching $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' should come in at 24.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 24.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' to reach 48.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 45.8 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' to come in at 4.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.5 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' will reach 52.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 50.2 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' should arrive at $6.54. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.30 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will reach $10.78. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.84.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' at $99.16. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $95.01 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' will likely reach 57.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54 million.



Over the past month, shares of Disney have returned +2.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Currently, DIS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

