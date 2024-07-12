Ahead of Discover (DFS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Discover (DFS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, reflecting a decline of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.3%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Discover metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 36.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 36.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card Sales' of $55.30 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.23 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans' to reach 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 10.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Credit Card Volume - Discover Card' should come in at $59.39 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.77 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Balances - Total Interest Earning Assets' will reach $152.47 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $136.59 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Risk Based Capital Ratio' stands at 13.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Network Volume - Total Payment Services' reaching $98.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.31 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Discover Network' should arrive at $984.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $940 million.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 Risk Based Capital Ratio' to come in at 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 12.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Transactions Processed on Networks - Total' will reach $3.07 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.70 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Network Volume - Network Partners' at $10.60 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.41 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for Discover here>>>



Shares of Discover have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DFS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Discover Financial Services (DFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.