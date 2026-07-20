Ahead of Deckers (DECK) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers (DECK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.02 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Deckers metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Total' should come in at $705.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Total' will reach $36.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Total' at $278.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Wholesale' will likely reach $465.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by channel- Total Wholesale' reaching $677.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' to reach $82.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by channel- Direct-to-Consumer' of $327.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by brand- HOKA brand wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $238.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by brand- UGG brand wholesale- Wholesale' to come in at $195.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by brand- Other brands wholesale- Direct-to-Consumer' should arrive at $10.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by location- International' will reach $512.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by location- Domestic' will reach $507.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Deckers have returned -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, DECK carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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