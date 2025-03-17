Ahead of Darden Restaurants (DRI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Darden Restaurants (DRI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, indicating an increase of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.21 billion, representing an increase of 8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Darden Restaurants metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Olive Garden' will reach $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Other Business' of $689.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +23% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Fine Dining' at $386.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- LongHorn Steakhouse' reaching $783.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Company-owned restaurants - Total' will reach 2,174. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,022.

The consensus estimate for 'Company-owned restaurants - Olive Garden' stands at 930. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 917 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Company-owned restaurants - LongHorn Steakhouse' to come in at 584. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 572 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Company-owned restaurants - Bahama Breeze' will reach 43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 43 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Company-owned restaurants - Seasons 52' to reach 45. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 44 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Company-owned restaurants - Eddie V's' will likely reach 30. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Yard House' should arrive at 89. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 88 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company-owned restaurants - Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen' should come in at 183. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 181.



View all Key Company Metrics for Darden Restaurants here>>>



Darden Restaurants shares have witnessed a change of -2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -7.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DRI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

