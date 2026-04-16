Ahead of Danaher (DHR) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher (DHR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $5.99 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Danaher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Sales- Diagnostics' will reach $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total Sales- Life Sciences' to come in at $1.72 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Biotechnology' to reach $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Life Sciences' of $195.14 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $201.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Biotechnology' should arrive at $513.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $441.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating profit- Diagnostics' reaching $728.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $718.00 million.

Danaher shares have witnessed a change of +3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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