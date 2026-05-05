Ahead of Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Curtiss-Wright (CW) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $867.16 million, increasing 7.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Curtiss-Wright metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Sales- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $244.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Sales- Naval & Power' to come in at $371.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Sales- Defense Electronics' should arrive at $254.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Aerospace & Industrial' will reach $36.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.69 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Naval & Power' will likely reach $55.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.93 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating income (expense)- Defense Electronics' stands at $71.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $67.45 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Curtiss-Wright shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CW will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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