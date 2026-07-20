Ahead of CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CSX (CSX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.82 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CSX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Coal' will reach $516.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Intermodal' of $563.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Merchandise- Agricultural and Food Products' reaching $440.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' stands at $147.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Margin' to reach 64.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35.9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' should arrive at 100.46 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 99.00 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' to come in at $713.43 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $674.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' will reach 100.43 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 103.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume - Coal' should come in at 190.43 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 181.00 thousand.

Analysts predict that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' will reach 52.58 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47.00 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue per unit - Coal' will likely reach $2715.36 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2635.00 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume - Intermodal' at 789.33 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 729.00 thousand.

Shares of CSX have experienced a change of +11.2% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CSX is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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