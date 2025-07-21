Ahead of Crown Castle (CCI) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Crown Castle (CCI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.00 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 38.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.04 billion, declining 36.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Crown Castle metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services and other' at $47.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Site rental' will reach $991.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -37.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Services and other- Gross margin' should arrive at $20.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $21.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Site rental- Gross margin' reaching $745.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.16 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation, amortization and accretion' will reach $181.50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Costs of operations- Services and other' will reach $24.74 million.

Analysts forecast 'Costs of operations- Site rental' to reach $249.43 million.

Shares of Crown Castle have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

