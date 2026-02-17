Ahead of Community Health Systems (CYH) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Community Health Systems (CYH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of -$0.32 per share, reflecting an increase of 23.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.14 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Community Health Systems metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted admissions' will likely reach 222,396 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 238,581 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Patient days' will reach 429607 days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 448101 days in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Beds in Service' will reach 8,679 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,641 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Same-store occupancy rate (average beds in service)' reaching 53.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of Hospitals' of 70 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Admissions' stands at 97,799 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 104,644 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Licensed Beds' should come in at 10,478 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,403 .

Over the past month, shares of Community Health Systems have returned +6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. Currently, CYH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.