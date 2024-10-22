Ahead of Columbia Banking (COLB) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Columbia Banking (COLB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, indicating a decline of 22.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $478.8 million, representing a decrease of 8.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Columbia Banking metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' will likely reach $48.26 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $48.98 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 55.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-performing loans and leases' should come in at $158.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104.49 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing assets' to come in at $161.26 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $105.66 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $57.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.98 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $424.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $480.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net interest income (FTE)' to reach $424.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $482.03 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Card-based fees' will reach $14.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Columbia Banking shares have witnessed a change of +3.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% move.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB)

