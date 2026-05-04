Ahead of Coinbase Global (COIN) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, reflecting a decline of 81.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.5 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Coinbase Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue' will reach $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other revenue' should arrive at $68.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Transaction revenue' will reach $837.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -33.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Total Subscription and services' at $617.03 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Stablecoin Revenue' to come in at $324.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Transaction Revenue- Consumer, net' of $655.40 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Transaction Revenue- Other transaction revenue' should come in at $60.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Subscription and services- Interest and finance fee income' stands at $53.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Trading Volume' to reach $233.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $393.00 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly Transacting Users (MTUs)' will likely reach 9.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Trading Volume - Institutional' reaching $184.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $315.00 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Trading Volume - Consumer' will reach $48.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.00 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Coinbase Global shares have witnessed a change of +11.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), COIN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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