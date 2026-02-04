Ahead of CMS Energy (CMS) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy (CMS) will report quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.1 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CMS Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- NorthStar Clean Energy' will likely reach $95.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- Consumers Energy (Electric+Gas)' to come in at $2.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net income (loss)- NorthStar Clean Energy' should come in at $24.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of CMS Energy have demonstrated returns of +2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

