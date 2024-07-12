Ahead of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Citizens Financial Group (CFG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share, indicating a decline of 14.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.95 billion, representing a decrease of 6.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' will likely reach $199.03 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201.50 billion.

Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 66.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 62.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Margin' should arrive at 2.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Return on average common equity' stands at 6.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8%.

Analysts forecast 'Book value per common share' to reach $48.41. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $45.44 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net charge-offs' will reach $180.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $152 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Tangible book value per common share' at $30.85. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.72.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' should come in at 10.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 11.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Capital Ratio' of 13.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets' reaching $1.49 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>



Shares of Citizens Financial Group have experienced a change of +10.8% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.