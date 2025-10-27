Ahead of Cigna (CI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cigna (CI) will report quarterly earnings of $7.70 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $67.16 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Cigna metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Pharmacy' stands at $53.14 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Premiums' will likely reach $9.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -21.1% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $245.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +189.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' will reach $57.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' should come in at $10.95 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -17.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Fees and Other' will reach $4.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Services (Fees)- Evernorth Health Services' to reach $3.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Services (Fees)- Cigna Healthcare' at $1.89 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Premiums- Cigna Healthcare- U.S. Healthcare- Individual and Family Plans' of $877.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' reaching 84.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 82.8% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - U.S. Healthcare' will reach 13.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.57 million.

Analysts expect 'Medical Customers - Total' to come in at 18.06 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.05 million.

Over the past month, Cigna shares have recorded returns of +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.