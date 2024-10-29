Ahead of CF (CF) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that CF Industries (CF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 23.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.21 billion, declining 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CF metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Ammonia' to reach $231.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Granular Urea' will reach $358.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' will likely reach $368.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate)' will reach $98.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' should arrive at $213.74. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $223.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales volume by product - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate)' reaching 1,718.98 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,954 KTon in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Sales volume by product - Granular Urea' to come in at 1,120.62 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,062 KTon.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales volume by product - Ammonia' stands at 680.20 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 764 KTon.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average selling price per product ton - Ammonia' at $345.17. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $308 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average selling price per product ton - Granular Urea' will reach $318.57. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $339 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tons of product sold - Total' of 4,567.48 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,745 KTon in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average selling price per product ton - AN (ammonium nitrate)' should come in at $249.55. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $275.



CF shares have witnessed a change of -4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CF is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

