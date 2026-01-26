Ahead of Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Caterpillar (CAT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.67 per share, indicating a decline of 9.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.89 billion, representing an increase of 10.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Caterpillar metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' to come in at $17.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts forecast 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' to reach $3.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation' should come in at $8.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries' at $6.79 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' will reach $2.84 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments' should arrive at $7.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -29%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' will likely reach $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total' will reach $9.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Construction Industries' of $4.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation' will reach $89.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Price Realization - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries' reaching -$43.95 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.00 million.

Shares of Caterpillar have demonstrated returns of +7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.