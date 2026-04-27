Ahead of Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Caterpillar (CAT) to post quarterly earnings of $4.55 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $16.42 billion, up 15.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Caterpillar metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' will likely reach $15.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- Resource Industries' to come in at $3.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Inter-segment sales and revenue- Machinery, Power & Energy- Energy & Transportation' to reach $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Power & Energy- All Other Segments' of $102.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' will reach $2.67 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Power & Energy- All Other Segments' at $12.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' should come in at $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Total' reaching $8.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Construction Industries' should arrive at $3.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Resource Industries' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Power & Energy- Power & Energy' stands at $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Price Realization - Machinery, Power & Energy - Power & Energy' will reach $197.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $155.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Caterpillar have experienced a change of +19.5% in the past month compared to the +9.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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