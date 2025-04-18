Ahead of Carpenter (CRS) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology (CRS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 46.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $731.52 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Carpenter metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Total' will likely reach $594.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- End-Use Market Excluding Surcharge Revenue- Surcharge revenue' will reach $137.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Performance Engineered Products' will reach $108.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Specialty Alloys Operations' will reach $649.41 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volumes Sold in Pounds - Specialty Alloys Operations' should arrive at 47.62 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 50.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Volumes Sold in Pounds' to reach 49.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50.21 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Performance Engineered Products' reaching $10.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.20 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Specialty Alloys Operations' should come in at $143.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103.50 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Carpenter here>>>



Over the past month, Carpenter shares have recorded returns of -8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), CRS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.