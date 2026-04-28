Ahead of Cardinal (CAH) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Cardinal Health (CAH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 19.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $62.4 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cardinal metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions' will likely reach $56.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other' at $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Medical Products and Distribution' to come in at $3.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions' should come in at $766.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $662.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment profit- Other' reaching $167.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit- Global Medical Products and Distribution' will reach $28.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Cardinal shares have witnessed a change of -1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CAH is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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