Ahead of CAE (CAE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from CAE (CAE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $810.12 million, representing an increase of 3.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific CAE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)' at 300 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 279 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFS deliveries' of 7 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - Utilization rate' stands at 75.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 76.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Civil Aviation Training Solutions - FFSs in CAE's network' will reach 364 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 349 .

CAE shares have witnessed a change of -2.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CAE is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

CAE Inc (CAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.