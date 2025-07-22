Ahead of Cadence (CADE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cadence (CADE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $468.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 6.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cadence metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Efficiency Ratio fully tax equivalent' at 57.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 56.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' stands at $43.77 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-Performing Loans' should arrive at $236.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $216.75 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Performing Assets' of $247.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total noninterest income' reaching $89.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.66 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $378.04 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $356.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $379.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356.96 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Credit card, debit card and merchant fees' will reach $12.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.77 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other noninterest income' to reach $24.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.06 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Deposit Service charges' should come in at $18.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.65 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking' will likely reach $7.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.17 million.

