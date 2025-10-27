Ahead of Bristol Myers (BMY) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 16.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $11.83 billion, declining 0.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bristol Myers metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Revlimid' will reach $707.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of -49.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Opdivo' should come in at $2.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Abraxane' will likely reach $95.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -62.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Reblozyl' stands at $583.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.4%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- U.S.' to come in at $573.19 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Pomalyst/Imnovid- International' will reach $84.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -58.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Revlimid- U.S.' will reach $617.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Revlimid- International' reaching $99.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -50.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Reblozyl- U.S.' of $461.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Reblozyl- International' to reach $117.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +31.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Zeposia- U.S.' should arrive at $95.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Zeposia- International' at $45.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

Over the past month, Bristol Myers shares have recorded returns of -0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BMY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.