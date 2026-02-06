Ahead of BP (BP) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect BP (BP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 29.6%. Revenues are expected to be $59.91 billion, up 24.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BP metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External sales and other operating revenues- gas & low carbon energy' should come in at $9.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'External sales and other operating revenues- oil production & operations' will reach $518.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total revenues and other income- Sales and other operating revenues' of $49.35 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'External sales and other operating revenues- other businesses & corporate' reaching $206.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' will reach 1,151.26 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,057.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Total hydrocarbons' should arrive at 787.70 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 850.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Total hydrocarbons' stands at 1,549.78 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,449.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Natural gas' to come in at 4085 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4402 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' will likely reach 2330 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2269 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Liquids' at 83.86 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Refinery Throughput - Total' to reach 1,427.74 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,390.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Refinery Throughput - Europe' will reach 804.95 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 807.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Over the past month, shares of BP have returned +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

