Ahead of Boyd (BYD) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boyd Gaming (BYD) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 5.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $999.11 million, increasing 4.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boyd metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Online' stands at $170.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +37.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $63.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' to come in at $505.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' reaching $225.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' to reach $39.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $17.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' at $22.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.38 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' will reach $25.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.63 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' will reach $187.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $190.57 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' of $107.46 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120.43 million.



Shares of Boyd have experienced a change of +6% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BYD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

