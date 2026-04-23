Ahead of Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Booking Holdings (BKNG) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. Revenues are expected to be $5.5 billion, up 15.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Booking Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Agency' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising and Other Revenues' reaching $308.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Merchant' of $3.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Bookings - Total' to reach $53.89 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $46.70 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Bookings - Agency' should arrive at $15.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.50 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Bookings - Merchant' will likely reach $38.60 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.20 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Units Sold - Room Nights' will reach 340.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 319.00 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Units Sold - Airline Tickets' stands at 19.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units Sold - Rental Car Days' at 23.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22.00 million.

Shares of Booking Holdings have experienced a change of +5.8% in the past month compared to the +9.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKNG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.